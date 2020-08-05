COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu tally reaches 2,73,460 with 5,175 new cases; over 110 deaths in last 24-hours
On Wednesday, 5,175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu taking the state tally to 2,73,460. The capital, Chennai, alone recorded 1,044 new in the last 24-hours.
India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,509 COVID-19 cases and the total cases in the country crossed 1.9 million, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
The death toll mounted to 39,795 with 857 new fatalities were reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, gyms across the country reopened today after several months under the 'Unlock 3.0' guidelines and people practised social distancing and other precautionary measures while heading back to their workout spaces.
Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from coronvirus.