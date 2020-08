COVID-19 LIVE | Bengal allows international charter flights, corona-negative certificates must

By Online Desk

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry

Maharashtra with 1,45,889 active cases and 3,27,281 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 17,092 deaths due to the infection. Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active cases while 2,27,575 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 4,690 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.