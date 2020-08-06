COVID-19 LIVE | Government to finally start National Clinical Registry as India tally crosses 20 lakh

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The government said that the project will also look at issues such as the natural course of disease, disease spectrum, prognostic and risk factors, etc.

Published: 06th August 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE coveralls befor collection swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 20-lakh mark on Thursday, while the recoveries surged to 13.70 lakh, according to data provided by the states and union territories.

Maharashtra registered 11,514 cases, followed by Bengal (2,954) and Punjab (1049). Delhi too saw 1,299 new cases as testings were ramped up in the national capital. Uttar Pradesh recorded  4,658 new cases, a day after the grand Ram Mandir 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya town.

In down South, situation remained grim as Tamil Nadu saw 5,684 fresh cases and 110 deaths. Andhra and Karnataka registered over 10,000 and 6500 cases each.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent.

The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835.

Live Updates
