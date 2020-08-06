COVID-19 LIVE | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tests negative for the virus

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection. Tamil Nadu has 54,184 active cases while 2,14,815 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 4,461 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

Telangana saw another single day spike with 2207 cases of COVID-19 reported. This takes the state's caseload to 75,257 cases. The reported deaths also are steadily on the higher side with 12 new deaths taking death toll to 601.