COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra adds over 12,000 new cases; 390 die

By Online Desk

Punjab reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the toll to 586 as 987 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 23,903.

Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three in Bathinda, two each in Kapurthala and Jalandhar and one each in Barnala, Sangrur, Mohali and Gurdaspur, as per a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chennai seems to be on the road to recovery with its positivity rate dropping to seven per cent. The city reported less than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day.

With a single-day spike of 64,339 new COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 21,53,011 on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 43,379 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).