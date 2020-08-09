STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashtra adds over 12,000 new cases; 390 die

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,15,332.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers carry out thermal tests of residents at Dharavi during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Volunteers carry out thermal tests of residents at Dharavi during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Punjab reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the toll to 586 as 987 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 23,903.

Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three in Bathinda, two each in Kapurthala and Jalandhar and one each in Barnala, Sangrur, Mohali and Gurdaspur, as per a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chennai seems to be on the road to recovery with its positivity rate dropping to seven per cent. The city reported less than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day.

With a single-day spike of 64,339 new COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 21,53,011 on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 43,379 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 LIVE Coronavirus Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp