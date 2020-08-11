STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Nepal halves entry points for Indians, extends suspension of flights until August 31

Nepal has decided to halve the number of designated entry points for Indian nationals to 10 from the existing 20 and extended the suspension of domestic and international flights until August 31.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese people who have travelled outside the Kathmandu valley wait to give swab samples for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu.

Nepalese people who have travelled outside the Kathmandu valley wait to give swab samples for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India reported 53,601 fresh cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, as per Union Health Ministry data, taking tally to 22,68,676 and death toll at 45,257.

The cases in India dipped below 55,000, in a single day, after recording over 60,000 cases daily for four consecutive days.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested up to August 9, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

At the global front, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 20 million-mark with 733,897 deaths and 12,200,847 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University and the death toll crossed 728,000 people.

Live Updates
