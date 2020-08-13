STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Total number of infections breach 2 lakh mark in Karnataka

The number of COVID-19 infections breached the 2 lakh mark in Karnataka on Thursday as the state reported 6,706 new cases of coronavirus and 103 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,613.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths on Thursday taking the tally close to 24-lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.

The recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday with the total number of patients recuperating from the disease reaching nearly 17 lakh, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent.

An expert group on COVID-19 vaccine administration, which formally met for the first time on Wednesday, has asked states not to separately procure vaccines, clarifying that all such procurement will only be done centrally.

