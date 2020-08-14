Floor test HIGHLIGHTS: A very good majority, says Pilot after Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in state assembly

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government on Friday won the vote of confidence in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The motion that was tabled by state parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal saw heated exchanges.

The session came after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

The chief minister chaired a CLP meeting on Thursday where the decision to move the vote of confidence was taken. The CLP meeting was also attended by the 18 MLAs who had revolted along with Pilot, a party leader had said.

However, the Opposition BJP said on Thursday that the party will move a motion of no confidence against the government.

In a House of 200, the party has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.