COVID-19 LIVE | Biggest single-day spike of 8,818 new cases in Karnataka

By Online Desk

India continued to maintain its higher spike in daily COVID-19 cases as 65,002 new infections and 996 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,26,193 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

As lockdown was lifted from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the authorities at Kerala capital has also decided to repoen gyms, salons and beauty parlours.

While Gyms will be needed to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation, the salons have been asked to adopt token system of appointment for staggered client entry.

All shops can also functiom from 7 am to 7 pm. The bars and beer parlours in the city will now open for takeaway while government, private offices and other financial eatablishments can function with 50 percent staff.