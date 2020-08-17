By Online Desk

India reported 57,981 fresh cases and 941 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 26 lakh-mark and toll above 50,000 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated and 50,921 deaths.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases topped 21.5 million, while the deaths were nearing 774,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,403,213 and 170,052 followed by Brazil. India ranks third in terms of number of cases.