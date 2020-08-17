STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | TASMAC outlets to reopen in Chennai from Tuesday

Amid criticism from the Opposition parties, the government has decided to reopen over 800 liquor outlets in Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC shops getting ready to start the sale of liquor at Pulianthope, on Monday in Chennai (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By Online Desk

India reported 57,981 fresh cases and 941 deaths in the last 24-hours taking tally above 26 lakh-mark and toll above 50,000 on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated and 50,921 deaths.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases topped 21.5 million, while the deaths were nearing 774,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. 

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,403,213 and 170,052 followed by Brazil. India ranks third in terms of number of cases.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown ICMR Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp