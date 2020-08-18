India on Tuesday reported a spike of 55,079 cases as the coronavirus tally in the country crossed the 27-lakh mark..The COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Tuesday morning update showed..India has conducted a record number of 8,99,864 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number to 3,09,41,264..The Union Health ministry asserted that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country.Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%, the ministry added..Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta said on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Gupta said that he got tested for COVID-19 during the day and the report came in as positive. "In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me are requested to get your COVID-19 test done," he said in a tweet..At least 39 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,457, an official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, three from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Jaintia and South West Garo hills districts, Health Services director Aman War said..Facing "adverse financial condition" due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order issued by it on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation, sources said..Two Goa MLAs, one of them a former minister, tested positive for the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, a former Goa minister, and BJP legislator Nilkant Halarnkar have tested positive for coronavirus, he said..Nagaland reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. While 134 patients were cured of the disease during the day, 65 people tested positive for coronavirus, he said..Rajasthan reports 1,347 new COVID19 cases and 11 deaths as of 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 63,977 and the death toll is at 898. There are 14,119 active cases: State Health Department..The Maharashtra government has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh insurance cover to non- government organisations (NGOs) from rural areas which perform final rites of people who die of COVID-19, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Tuesday..Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases. The state now has 3,06,261 cases after 9,652 were added in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM but the number of active cases is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered so far, according to the latest government bulletin..Two days after 58 employees of Kalyan Jewellers tested positive for Covid-19, the City Police on Monday registered a case against two officials of the showroom at the 100-feet Road near Gandhipuram. Two days after 58 employees of Kalyan Jewellers tested positive for Covid-19, the City Police on Monday registered a case against two officials of the showroom at the 100-feet Road near Gandhipuram. Two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have died due to coronavirus infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's largest paramilitary force to 28, officials said on Tuesday..The raging COVID-19 pandemic played a role in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to retire from international, said India's limited over spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who feels the former skipper would have played the T20 World Cup if it wasn't for the dreaded disease. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10. 03 per cent to 7. 72 per cent despite sustained level of testing. Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave five major highlights of the past week..The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for a report from the Puducherry District Magistrate (DM) over the alleged improper burial of a COVID-19 patient on June 5. Responding to a complaint from the Secretary of the Federation for People's Rights G Sugumaran, the NHRC on July 24 directed the DM to furnish the report within six weeks. The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread. Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70 per cent of the population must have antibodies to prevent an outbreak.Migrant workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to West Bengal and recovered, have now been roped in by the state government to help hundreds of those suffering from the pandemic and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the metropolis, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Forty-nine migrant workers have been inducted by the state government as members of its 'COVID-19 Warriors Club' to assist the coronavirus patients. 78 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 5 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.53%: State Health Department.As many as 41 lakh youth in the country lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic while construction and farm sector workers account for the majority of job losses, according to a joints report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the ASian Development Bank.434 new COVID19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 88 from Jammu division and 346 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29,326. The death toll is at 561: Govt of J&K.In a video message shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Charan said SPB's health status was the same as it was on Monday. "There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator, but it is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on ventilator."Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt if it has regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals, nursing homes in state don't overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during COVID19 pandemic.In Patna, more than 160 persons have donated their plasma. Around 100 of them were recently invited and felicitated on the Independence Day celebration in Patna and other districts as corona warriors. The state health department has made a provision to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to all those who voluntarily donate their plasma in the state. CM Nitish Kumar had announced this in his address to the people of the state on August 15.Total 13 people, associated with the security of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur have tested Positive for COVID19. These 13 includes 12 security personals & one driver of the Chief Minister: Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla district..India recorded the highest ever number of tests in the last 24 hours - a little more than 8,99,000.Recovered patients more than 19.70 lakhs which is 2.93 times the active cases. Case fatality rate is below 2%As far as vaccines are concerned, PM had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that 3 vaccines are being developed in India & are in different stages. One of them will enter phase 3 trial today or tomorrow. The other 2 are in phase 1 & 2 trials: VK Paul, NITI AayogA new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific & medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous: VK PaulAs we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it..In the last 24 hours, 4336 new cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, This has taken the total number of active cases to 50242. TIll date, 1,09, 607 patients have been discharged. The state has also seen 2585 deaths. Chief Electoral Officers of the election going states shall prepare a comprehensive plan for State/district concerned for COVID19 related measures, taking into account the local conditions, during the conduct of elections: Election Commission of India.Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said the state would welcome domestic tourists from September with restrictions. He also announced a Rs 455 crore loan scheme to support the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.3,257 new COVID19 cases reported in Bihar on 17th August, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 32,626: State Health Department .65 new cases of COVID19 confirmed out of 577 samples tested. Necessary contact tracing activated and all primary contacts under self-isolation: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.Supreme Court reserves judgement on a batch of pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID19 situation. .This includes 11,608 people who have been granted e-passes to come to Chennai from other districts in the state. In comparison, Chennai Corporation data in June shows that an average of merely 1500 people a day were granted e-passes to come from other districts in the state to Chennai.Locals revealed that the old man was heard begging for food. For two days, he was given meals only once and he died of hunger. After villagers raised the issue with local authorities, the DC office and Health Department were alerted on the issue.Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally now stands at 4,208 including 1,314 active cases, 2,835 recovered cases and 17 deaths: State Health Department.Doctors attending on Mukherjee, who continues to be on ventilator support, said his vital parameters are stable. The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19..