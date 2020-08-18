STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Punjab government to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

The Union Home Minister, who recovered from the virus infection last week, was admitted to AIIMS after complaining of fatigue, body aches for 3-4 days.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 11:54 AM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday reported a spike of 55,079 cases as the coronavirus tally in the country crossed the 27-lakh mark.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Tuesday morning update showed.

India has conducted a record number of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours even as the total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 crossed the 3 crore-mark on Monday. 

The Union Health ministry asserted that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country.

Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%, the ministry added.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19

