COVID-19 LIVE | Two more CRPF personnel die taking death toll in paramilitary force to 28 

India on Tuesday reported a spike of 55,079 cases as the coronavirus tally in the country crossed the 27-lakh mark.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Tuesday morning update showed.

India has conducted a record number of 8,99,864 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number to 3,09,41,264.

The Union Health ministry asserted that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country.Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%, the ministry added.