COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 5795 new infections and 116 deaths due to coronavirus

The state, on the same day, saw 6384 patients recovering from the virus. Chennai alone accounted for 1186 cases in the last 24 hours.

Published: 19th August 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing- patna

A health worker collecting swab sample in Patna as others wait for their turn to get tested for COVID-19 (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the recoveries crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Centre on Tuesday cautioned against pinning too much hope on the Covid-19 vaccines, saying everyone wants them to succeed but there is no guarantee, they will. At a press briefing on the outbreak management, Dr V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, who also heads the National Expert Group on Covid- 19 Vaccine Administration, said “it won’t be appropriate to assume any vaccine under trial will emerge as successful”.

Live Updates
