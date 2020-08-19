COVID-19 LIVE | World Health Organisation lauds Gujarat's efforts to contain coronavirus

By Online Desk

India on Thursday reported a spike of 69,652 cases, 977 deaths in the last 24 hours as the COVID-19 tally crossed the 28-lakh mark.

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated & 53,866 deaths.

The Supreme Court, which faced 'unprecedented' challenge of COVID-19 pandemic crippling its physical hearings, set up 1,021 benches in last 100 days to deal with over 15,000 matters argued or represented by 50,475 advocates through video conferencing mode, an official statement said.