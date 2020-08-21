COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Punjab CM orders imposition of Section 144 in state

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 29 lakh with a single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 21,58,947 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,824, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, a spike in corona cases has prompted Punjab to reboot its measures which include extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all the cities and towns of the state from Friday.