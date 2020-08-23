STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | 3274 fresh cases take West Bengal virus tally to 138870

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities.

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:19 AM

doctor, covid

A doctor wearing PPE kit. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US and Brazil.

Live Updates
