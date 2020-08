By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 33 lakh mark on Thursday with 75,760 fresh infections and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated & 60,472 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health Data.

According to the ICMR upto 3,85,76,510 samples including 9,24,998 ones on Wednesday (August 25) alone, have been tested till August 26 for coronavirus.