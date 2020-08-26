COVID-19 LIVE | Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in Delhi, tests to be doubled up, says Kejriwal

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32 lakh mark on Wednesday with 67,151 fresh infections and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health Data.

There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 despite an exponential increase in testing, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said COVID-19 fatalities include 69% male and 31% female.

The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, Bhushan said, with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far.