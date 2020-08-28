STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | With over 16000 cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day spike

The Centre on Saturday under 'Unlock 4' allowed metro rails across the country to reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A health worker holds samples collected from construction workers for COVID-19 test. (Photo| PTI)

On a day when India's coronavirus tally breached the 34 lakh-mark with a spike of 76,472 new infections, the government of India announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4', further relaxing the unprecedented lockdown.

In its directive, the Centre allowed metro rails across the country to reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the directive stated. 

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and there will be no regular class activity till at least September 30. 

Further, the lockdown will remain imposed strictly in the containment zones until the end of September.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 34,63,973.

Live Updates
