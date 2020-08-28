STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Death toll in Tamil Nadu crosses 7000-mark as state registers 5996 fresh cases

India ranks third in the highest number of coronavirus cases trailing Brazil (3,761,391 cases) and the US (5,867,785 cases.)

Published: 28th August 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:53 PM

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

A health worker collects nasal samples from a woman for COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

The nation saw the highest single-day spike ever recorded since the pandemic began, of 77,266 COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID-19 case tally to 33.87 lakh.

More worryingly, with an overnight spike of 1,057 deaths, it was the first time that more than 1,000 infection deaths have been reported three days in a row in India.

India ranks third in the highest number of coronavirus cases trailing Brazil (3,761,391 cases) and the US (5,867,785 cases.) The nation tally of 33.87 lakh includes 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated, and 61,529 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the US in mid-July had recorded the world's highest one-day toll with 77,255 coronavirus cases, according to John Hopkins resource centre.

Live Updates
