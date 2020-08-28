COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 6,352 fresh cases in last 24-hours; 1,285 in Chennai alone
Tamil Nadu reports a total of 6,352 fresh cases in the last 24-hours on Saturday out of which 1,285 were from Chennai alone. This rise took COVID-19 tally in the state to 4,15,590.
Published: 28th August 2020 07:55 AM | Last Updated: 29th August 2020 06:20 PM
India's corovirus tally breached 34 lakh-mark on Saturday with a spike of 76,472 new infections. The tally now stands at 34,63,973.
More worryingly, with an overnight spike of 1,021 deaths, it was the first time that more than 1,000 infection deaths were reported four days in a row in India.
India ranks third in the highest number of coronavirus cases trailing Brazil (3,804,803 cases) and the US (5,913,913 cases). The nation tally of 34.63 lakh includes 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated and 62,550 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.