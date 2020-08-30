STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | No more e-pass within state, full lockdown on Sunday: TN govt eases norms as lockdown extended till Sept 30

Under the relaxed norms in Tamil Nadu, all places of worship, hotels, resorts are allowed to open and public transport within districts will function.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police advice motorists not to come outside without essential reasons at Meenambakkam

Image for representational purpose only(File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35 lakh mark on Sunday with a record spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated & 63,498 deaths, as per the latest Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the metro rail services across the country will reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the 'Unlock 4' directive stated. 

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and there will be no regular class activity till at least September 30. 

Further, the lockdown will remain imposed strictly in the containment zones until the end of September.

Live Updates
