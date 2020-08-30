COVID-19 LIVE | No more e-pass within state, full lockdown on Sunday: TN govt eases norms as lockdown extended till Sept 30

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35 lakh mark on Sunday with a record spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated & 63,498 deaths, as per the latest Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the metro rail services across the country will reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the 'Unlock 4' directive stated.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and there will be no regular class activity till at least September 30.

Further, the lockdown will remain imposed strictly in the containment zones until the end of September.