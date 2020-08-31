STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Devotees visiting temples in TN from September 1 should register in website or obtain token

The TN govt has allowed places of worship to open to devotees till 8 pm following guidelines with only a limited number of devotees allowed inside premises at any given time.
 

Published: 31st August 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees seen paying obeisance at at a temple in this file picture.

Devotees seen paying obeisance at at a temple in this file picture. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

On Monday, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 36-lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and  971 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

With the over 70,000 fresh for second consecutive day, the COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated and 64,469 deaths.

Meanwhile, the metro rail services across the country will reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and there will be no regular class activity till at least September 30. 

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown unlock 4 Coronavirus in India ICMR COVID 19 Toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp