COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu adds 5956 new infections to its tally; 91 more deaths reported

By Online Desk

On Monday, India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 36-lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the over 70,000 fresh for second consecutive day, the COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated and 64,469 deaths.

Meanwhile, the metro rail services across the country will reopen from September 7, five months after public transport was barred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and there will be no regular class activity till at least September 30.