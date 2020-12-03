UPDATES: Cyclone Burevi to lose steam when it enters Kerala on Friday

By Online Desk

With intense rain and winds predicted due to Cyclone Burevi, Kerala's capital district is on high alert. As per the latest information, the cyclone is expected to hit the southern coast of Tamil Nadu after Thursday night. It is expected to pass through Thiruvananthapuram bringing heavy rains and winds in its wake.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in central and southern Kerala to deal with any emergency situation arising because of Cyclone Burevi. The teams are present in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, TN Minister Udhayakumar expressed confidence in the measures in place in his state. Addressing reporters at Madurai, the minister said that the State disaster management authorities were on a continuing vigil.