UPDATES: Cyclone Burevi to lose steam when it enters Kerala on Friday

Cyclone Burevi to lose steam when it enters Kerala on Friday

The wind speed would be in the range of 40-50 km/hr when it crosses Kerala between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Published: 03rd December 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone burevi

A fisherman carrying a traditional boat following the ban order against fishing activities in the wake of the Cyclone Buveri in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Online Desk

With intense rain and winds predicted due to Cyclone Burevi, Kerala's capital district is on high alert. As per the latest information, the cyclone is expected to hit the southern coast of Tamil Nadu after Thursday night. It is expected to pass through Thiruvananthapuram bringing heavy rains and winds in its wake. 

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in central and southern Kerala to deal with any emergency situation arising because of Cyclone Burevi. The teams are present in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, TN Minister Udhayakumar expressed confidence in the measures in place in his state. Addressing reporters at Madurai, the minister said that the State disaster management authorities were on a continuing vigil.

Live Updates
Cyclone Burevi

