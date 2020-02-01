Budget 2020 Highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman announces tax cuts and an LIC stake sale!

By Online Desk

Tax cuts, for those who forego IT exemptions, and the selling of a part of the government's stake in the LIC were among the big announcements in Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget speech, which at two hours and forty minutes is now the longest ever. After reading the fine print, our consulting editor Gurbir Singh, though noted that the big growth stimulus, which was expected, is missing. So, what is the impact? And will it rev up an economy in the throes of a slowdown?

Find out with our live coverage and expert analysis of the Union Budget 2020: