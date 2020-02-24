Home LIVE

LIVE | Taj tour: Trump, First Lady Melania visit monument of love in Agra

Most experts believe there will be very little by way of trade deals. But the show is expected to be grand. 

Published: 24th February 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 06:14 PM

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra. (Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

Minutes before departing for India, US President Donald Trump said that he had committed to a trip 'a long time ago' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'great friend'. Now that POTUS Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump have landed it remains to be seen what the meeting of great friends will achieve.

Our columnist Shankkar Aiyar had written, "The cynical view is that the trip is designed to enable Trump to harness votes of the Indian diaspora back home to get re-elected. Frankly, the Ahmedabad event is a cameo, an item song in the Trump II script. He has the wind with him. There is the state of the economy and then there is the State of the Opposition – the line-up Democrats, the Presidential hopefuls, seem all set to get the Republican President re-elected. Regardless of the cynicism, the need for engagement, between the oldest democracy and the largest democracy, is undeniable.

Trump, the seventh US President to visit India, and First Lady Melania are coming along with a 12-member delegation.

Significantly, reports quoting US sources have indicated that Trump could bring up the issue of religious freedom in India. 

Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures are in place for Trump’s visit in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Agra.

Live Updates
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
A Hindu priest applies vermilion mark on a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of a prayer ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
An unknown man shooting with a pistol. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
