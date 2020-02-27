Home LIVE

Delhi riots UPDATES | Two DCP-led SITs of Crime Branch formed to investigate violence

Despite high security, the situation remained tense in the riot-hit areas even as the death toll reached 34. The dead include two policemen.

Published: 27th February 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

The death toll in the northeast Delhi riots over the amended citizenship law continued to rise on Thursday and has reached 35. The dead include two policemen.

There was also fresh controversy over Wednesday's late-night notification that moved Justice Muralidhar, the judge hearing the Delhi violence case, to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Slamming the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the move was 'shocking', while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to 'remind' people about Justice Loya.

Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
