Delhi riots UPDATES | Two DCP-led SITs of Crime Branch formed to investigate violence

By Online Desk

The death toll in the northeast Delhi riots over the amended citizenship law continued to rise on Thursday and has reached 35. The dead include two policemen.

There was also fresh controversy over Wednesday's late-night notification that moved Justice Muralidhar, the judge hearing the Delhi violence case, to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Slamming the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the move was 'shocking', while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to 'remind' people about Justice Loya.