COVID-19 LIVE | Karnataka records biggest single day spike of 1,272 cases, seven deaths

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: As India entered phase 2 of Unlock on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally rose to 5,85,493 with a single-day spike of 18,653 cases. The country also reported its biggest single-day spike in fatalities with 507 COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, 507 deaths and 18,653 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 cured/discharged/migrated & 17,400 deaths.

In the month of June, when relaxations were introduced under Unlock-1, the country has reported 3,76,305 cases.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat account for nearly two-thirds of the total cases.