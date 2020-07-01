STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | No community transmission in Tamil Nadu, says Health Minister even as state tally touches 98392

The state recorded 4343 cases in the biggest single-day spike. Of these, Chennai alone accounted for 2027 cases. The number of deceased due to the virus increased to 1321 in the last 24 hours. 

Published: 01st July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:03 PM

Chennai coronavirus cases

A medical team take the swab test to find Corona at a street off Kummallamman Koil street Tondiarpet on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh cases on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59,859 while one patient has migrated.

There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

"Thus, around 59.52 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Live Updates
