COVID-19 LIVE | 4280 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu, total lockdown in Madurai extended till July 12

Positive cases stand at 648315 including 235433 active cases, 394227 cured/discharged/migrated and 18655 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

A security guard wears face shield outside a shop. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Online Desk

With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated.

There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.

Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, two each from Assam and Odisha.

Live Updates
