STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Triple lockdown announced in Thiruvananthapuram as cases rise

New Delhi on Sunday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, taking the capital's tally to 99,444. The city has also reported 63 new deaths due to coronavirus.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Online Desk

India recorded it's highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 24,850 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. 

Inching towards the one-lakh mark, the national capital New Delhi on Sunday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 99,444. 

Meanwhile, Kerala government has made facemask and social distancing mandatory for one year, till 2021, unless otherwise notified. 

India became the third country in the world to be most affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic as it's tally neared seven lakh mark on Sunday.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 Death Toll Coronavirus vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp