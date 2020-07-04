COVID-19 LIVE | Triple lockdown announced in Thiruvananthapuram as cases rise

By Online Desk

India recorded it's highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 24,850 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Inching towards the one-lakh mark, the national capital New Delhi on Sunday recorded 2,244 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 99,444.

Meanwhile, Kerala government has made facemask and social distancing mandatory for one year, till 2021, unless otherwise notified.

India became the third country in the world to be most affected by the deadly coronavirus pandemic as it's tally neared seven lakh mark on Sunday.