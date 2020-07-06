STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi government directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

State-run and private hospitals in Delhi directed to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients.

With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

According to the update released by the Union Health ministry, 22,252 new cases in the last 24 hours has taken the count to 7,19,665 in India. This includes 2,59,557 active cases and 4,39,948 recovered and migrated cases.

This apart, 467 more people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 20160 

It must be noted here that India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections

Live Updates
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
