COVID-19 LIVE | Delhi government directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

By Online Desk

With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

According to the update released by the Union Health ministry, 22,252 new cases in the last 24 hours has taken the count to 7,19,665 in India. This includes 2,59,557 active cases and 4,39,948 recovered and migrated cases.

This apart, 467 more people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 20160

It must be noted here that India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections