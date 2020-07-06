STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 3827 new cases, Maharashtra allows hotels to open in non-containment zones from July 8

While the total cases in the state has risen to 1,14,978, the number of deaths due to the infection has also gone up to 1571 with 61 more succumbing in last 24 hours.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

social distancing in Chennai

Women adhere to social distancing norms in a Bank in Pursaiwalkam in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

Another big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India's tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day.

India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

According to the Monday morning update of the Union Health Ministry, a single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 6,97,413.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,24,432 in the country, while one patient has migrated.

There are 2,53,287 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data showed."Thus, 60.85 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India lockdown India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp