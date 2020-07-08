STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports 3756 new cases; Patna to observe 7-day lockdown from July 10 

Patna DM said the lockdown would remain in effect as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a few exceptions in which essential services would be allowed.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Corporation worker carrying out door-to-door screening in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Online Desk

With 22,752 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's  COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 20,000.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp