COVID-19 LIVE | UP government announces lockdown from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

"Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 487 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from  Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.

Live Updates
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate

