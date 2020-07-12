STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 2627 new cases: Karnataka records highest single-day spike for third straight day

With 1,525 new cases, Bengaluru urban recorded the highest cases in the state taking district tally to 18,387.

Published: 12th July 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, mask

A normally crowded Majestic wore a deserted look on Sunday during the COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Online Desk

India continued its higher trend on daily COVID-19 tally as it registered a new record 28,637 positive cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 8,49,553 including 29,22,58 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor, who has now been hospitalised, took to Twitter to announce the news of his illness.  

Live Updates
