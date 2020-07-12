COVID-19 LIVE | 2627 new cases: Karnataka records highest single-day spike for third straight day

By Online Desk

India continued its higher trend on daily COVID-19 tally as it registered a new record 28,637 positive cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 8,49,553 including 29,22,58 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor, who has now been hospitalised, took to Twitter to announce the news of his illness.