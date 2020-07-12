STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 LIVE | With 4,328 new cases in 24 hours, Tamil Nadu tally inches towards 1.5 lakh mark

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed 2,000-mark after the state recorded 66 fresh deaths on Monday.

Published: 12th July 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Man spotted wearing a mask near Central railway station in Chennai.

Man spotted wearing a mask near Central railway station in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed 2,000-mark after the state recorded 66 fresh deaths on Monday. The state tally now stands at 1,42,798 with more 4,328 people testing positive for the virus.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID lockdown Coronavirus in India Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus death toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp