COVID-19 LIVE | With 4,328 new cases in 24 hours, Tamil Nadu tally inches towards 1.5 lakh mark

By Online Desk

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed 2,000-mark after the state recorded 66 fresh deaths on Monday. The state tally now stands at 1,42,798 with more 4,328 people testing positive for the virus.