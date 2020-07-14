STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | 47,253 cases: Karnataka overtakes Gujarat as fourth worst coronavirus-hit state

Over 3,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hours and the state also recorded 87 deaths related to COVID-19 taking the toll in the state to 928.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 12:17 AM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Safety first is the criteria for this man who was seen riding his bike in a PPE kit in Hudson Circle, Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Online Desk

India registered a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

For the first time, Karnataka witnessed a record hike in COVID-19 with over 3,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the state tally reached 47,253, making it the state with fourth highest caseload in the country.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 99 doctors in the country so far, a majority of whom were general practitioners, the first documentation of the infection's impact on the country's medical professionals by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has revealed.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate Bengaluru lockdown

