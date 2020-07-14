COVID-19 LIVE | 47,253 cases: Karnataka overtakes Gujarat as fourth worst coronavirus-hit state

By Online Desk

India registered a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

For the first time, Karnataka witnessed a record hike in COVID-19 with over 3,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the state tally reached 47,253, making it the state with fourth highest caseload in the country.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 99 doctors in the country so far, a majority of whom were general practitioners, the first documentation of the infection's impact on the country's medical professionals by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has revealed.