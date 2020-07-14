COVID-19 LIVE | With 1,078 new cases in last 24-hours, Chennai tally inches towards 80,000
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 4,526 positive COVID-19 cases taking the state tally to 1,47,324. The city of Chennai is the worst coronavirus-hit district in the state with 79,662 total cases.
For the third consecutive day, India reported over 28,000 new patients as country's COVID-19 tally crossed the nine lakh mark on Tuesday, with a record 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Total positive cases stand at 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,727 deaths, said the latest Ministry of Health data.
Meanwhile, A week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will begin from 8 pm on Tuesday and this time around, the state government has made restrictions more stringent.