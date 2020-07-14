STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | With 1,078 new cases in last 24-hours, Chennai tally inches towards 80,000

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 4,526 positive COVID-19 cases taking the state tally to 1,47,324. The city of Chennai is the worst coronavirus-hit district in the state with 79,662 total cases.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:03 PM

Once a popular social gathering spot, now flock of pigeons seen over Chennai's empty Marina Beach amidst Coronavirus pandemic which has resticted people from gathering out in large numbers.

By Online Desk

For the third consecutive day, India reported over 28,000 new patients as country's COVID-19 tally crossed the nine lakh mark on Tuesday, with a record 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases stand at 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,727 deaths, said the latest Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, A week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will begin from 8 pm on Tuesday and this time around, the state government has made restrictions more stringent.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate Bengaluru lockdown

