COVID-19 LIVE | 2,344 new cases in Bengaluru alone takes Karnataka's tally above 50,000-mark

By Online Desk

India crossed the 30,000 single-day cases mark for the first time on Thursday pushing its tally to 9,68,876. The death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In southern India, Karnataka recorded the highest ever number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Thursday with 4,169 cases, 104 deaths in last 24-hours. This surge took state tally and toll above 50,000 and 1,000 respectively.

For the second consecutive day, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,000 mark and for the first time, two districts of the state each accounted for more than 500 cases.

Meanwhile, 81-year-old Hyderabad-based poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for COVID-19.