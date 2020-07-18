COVID-19 LIVE | Maharashta tally crosses 3 lakh-mark; Mumbai alone contains over 1-lakh cases

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed 3 lakh mark on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases while 144 others succumbed to the disease, according to the state Health department.

A health worker sanitizes gloves of another person inside a booth after collecting COVID-19 sample from a person. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

Live Updates
