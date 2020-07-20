COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Amarnath Yatra called off, Virtual Darshan, live telecast to be arranged

By Online Desk

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said on Tuesday said that this year's Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to conditions created by coronavirus.

The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government, a statement said.

India recorded 37,148 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 , while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,02,529 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, while 7,24,577 people have recovered till now.

Thus, 62.72 per cent people have recovered so far, it said.

Meanwhile, Chennai recovery path registered another positive milestone on Monday as 1269 patients were discharged, taking the number of people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the city to 70,651. With this, 81% of the total persons tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.