STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Amarnath Yatra called off, Virtual Darshan, live telecast to be arranged

The number of infections recorded in the last 24 hours has taken the state tally to 180643. Of these, Chennai has registered 1130 cases.

Published: 20th July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday | PTI

By Online Desk

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said on Tuesday said that this year's Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to conditions created by coronavirus.

The traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government, a statement said.

India recorded 37,148 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 , while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,02,529 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, while 7,24,577 people have recovered till now.

Thus, 62.72 per cent people have recovered so far, it said.

Meanwhile, Chennai recovery path registered another positive milestone on Monday as 1269 patients were discharged, taking the number of people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the city to 70,651. With this, 81% of the total persons tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India coronavirus cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp