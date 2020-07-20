COVID-19 LIVE | 4,985 new cases and 70 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally past the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,18,043.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the ten-lakh mark.

There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000 and the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark.