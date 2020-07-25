COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu crosses two lakh-mark with 6,988 fresh cases

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737. The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,36,861 on Saturday after recording more than 48,900 cases in the last 24-hours. According to the Health Ministry, total coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to undertake a crucial research project to assess the immunological response to COVID-19 amid concerns that antibodies against SARS CoV 2 may not be long-lasting.