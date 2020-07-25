STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Tamil Nadu crosses two lakh-mark with 6,988 fresh cases

The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 25th July 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel checking for unwanted vehicle movements following the complete lockdown on Sundays at Avinashi Road in Coimbatore City. (Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737. The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,36,861 on Saturday after recording more than 48,900 cases in the last 24-hours. According to the Health Ministry, total coronavirus positive cases in India stands at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to undertake a crucial research project to assess the immunological response to COVID-19 amid concerns that antibodies against SARS CoV 2 may not be long-lasting.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Covaxin Delhi coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus coronavirus updates Coronavirus deaths Mumbai Chennai coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp