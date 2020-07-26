By Online Desk

India's COVID tally crossed 14 lakh-mark on Monday with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases in last 24-hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the total coronavirus positive cases now stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths.Meanwhile, The New Indian Express analysed if the relock had paid dividends, studying data of fresh daily cases, active cases and deaths during the relock period and the days preceding it.

The biggest finding from the relock is that states, cities and districts that augmented testing by over 20 per cent were able to control casualty figures.