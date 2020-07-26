STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Street vendors to be allowed to function from 10 AM to 8 PM in Delhi

The govt has permitted street vendors and hawkers to open shop initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. 

Published: 26th July 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 12:09 AM

lockdown, coronavirus

A man sleeps beside a locked streetside cart. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

India's COVID tally crossed 14 lakh-mark on Monday with 708 deaths and highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases in last 24-hours. 

According to the Health Ministry, the total coronavirus positive cases now stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths.Meanwhile, The New Indian Express analysed if the relock had paid dividends, studying data of fresh daily cases, active cases and deaths during the relock period and the days preceding it. 

The biggest finding from the relock is that states, cities and districts that augmented testing by over 20 per cent were able to control casualty figures.

Live Updates
