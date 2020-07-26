COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu records 6986 new infections and 85 deaths
The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,13,723 including 1,56,526 recoveries and 3,494 deaths. There are 53,703 active cases as of July 26, according to state health department.
Published: 26th July 2020 12:27 AM | Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:22 PM
India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063.
Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.A total of 2,06,737 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,29,531 coronavirus cases.